A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary early Tuesday morning when Joplin firefighters and police responded to a smoke alarm at St. Philip's Episcopal Church.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said firefighters discovered a door unlocked when they arrived at the church at 706 S. Byers Ave. and waited for police to enter and clear the building. Jimenez said officers found a woman hiding beneath a pew. She purportedly had a drug pipe in her possession.
No charges had been filed on her by midafternoon Wednesday. There was no fire.
