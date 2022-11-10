The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 41-year-old woman with breaking into storage units on the U-Haul lot at 2521 E. Seventh St. in Joplin.
Sixteen storage units were broken into over the past weekend, according to police Sgt. Jason Stump. Surveillance video footage led to the arrest Tuesday of Melissa R. Denny, of Joplin, and the charging of her with second-degree burglary.
Stump said about $8,000 worth of property damage was done to the units in the commission of the crime. Investigators have yet to determine what all was stolen from the units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.