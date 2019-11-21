Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley released Barbara Watters on her own recognizance Thursday but ordered her to remain on house arrest except to keep appointments with her attorney and to make court appearances.
Watters, 67, was charged with abandonment of a corpse Nov. 13 after police discovered the body of her husband, Paul N. Barton, inside a freezer in a bedroom of their home at 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Investigators believe he may have died in December 2018 and that she had been keeping his body in the freezer since then. An autopsy later found no signs of foul play in the death of Barton, whose body remained in the custody of the Jasper County coroner Thursday pending funeral arrangements.
Watters had been held on a cash-only bond of $100,000 since her arrest Nov. 14.
Police learned that a dead body might be inside the defendant's home while canvassing her neighborhood for information about a suspected arson fire at 2605 S. New Hampshire Ave. According to a probable-cause affidavit, an unnamed witness told police that when officers conducting the canvass came to Watters' residence and knocked on the door, she stood on the other side of the closed door with a gun leveled at them and would not let the witness answer the door.
The witness further told police that she threatened to kill any police officers, firefighters or emergency medical workers who tried to enter her home and threatened to kill the witness if he contacted police about her.
The judge ordered that Watters surrender any firearms that she has as a condition of her release.
