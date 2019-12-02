A 25-year-old woman is facing vehicular assault charges stemming from an incident Thursday night in Joplin involving her father, sister and sister's boyfriend.
Stevana K. Clark was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in connection with the striking of her sister, Kasey D. Reasner, 22, with the door of a vehicle in the 100 block of North Oak Avenue.
Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Reasner's boyfriend and father had been fighting when the father got into a vehicle to leave with Clark and a door of the vehicle struck Reasner as they were departing. Jimenez said Reasner refused medical attention. Clark was stopped by police in Carl Junction and turned over to Joplin police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.