A Joplin woman took a plea deal this week in a stolen identities case, and was assessed a suspended sentence and probation.
Karen M. Parks, 45, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of receiving stolen property in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of trafficking in stolen identities and forgery. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Parks five years for the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges stemmed from an incident Jan. 15 at the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, where Parks was stopped at a security checkpoint for having a knife in her backpack. A deputy who spotted the knife on an X-ray screen also discovered Social Security cards, insurance cards, a debit card, checkbooks and checks in the backpack that had been reported stolen in a vehicle break-in in Joplin, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.