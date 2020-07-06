NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada woman received a suspended imposition of sentence when she pleaded guilty to misuse of her elderly father's money.
Vicki S. Sheldon, 52, pleaded guilty recently in Vernon County Circuit Court to a reduced felony count of misappropriation of funds belonging to an elderly nursing home resident in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that dismissed a second, more serious count of financial exploitation of an elderly person.
The plea agreement called for a suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation, and that is what Circuit Judge David Munton granted the defendant at her plea hearing.
Charging documents filed in the case state that Sheldon's use of her father's funds came to the attention of Missouri Health and Senior Services in November 2017. An adult protective services investigator learned from Sheldon's father that his daughter had control of his finances. Sheldon admitted to the investigator that she had not been paying his nursing home bills, which had an outstanding balance in excess of $28,000, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Further investigation showed the father received a monthly pension, none of which was being used to pay his bill at his nursing home and that Sheldon had written 15 checks to herself on his bank account totaling $12,780, according to the affidavit.
Court documents indicate that the judge ordered the defendant to pay remaining restitution of $4,125 in the case.
