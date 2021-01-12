A 46-year-old woman was injured in the second of two house fires reported Monday in Joplin.
Candice Randall was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with first- and second-degree burns suffered in an 11:14 p.m. fire at 921 W. A St., according to the Joplin Fire Department.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said firefighters encountered smoke and flames showing in a window at a corner of the house as they arrived. The occupants had escaped the house on their own with Russell the only one who needed to be treated for injuries, he said.
The cause of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the single-story house, was attributed to unattended cooking.
City firefighters had been called at 12:08 a.m. Monday to 1726 S. Kentucky Ave., where a fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story apartment house. Smoke and flames were coming from the roof as firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported in that fire, which caused moderate damage to the second floor, according to Battalion Chief John Hubbard.
The cause of that fire was listed as electrical.
