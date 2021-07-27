A 32-year-old woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43 at Route BB, 4 miles north of Seneca, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Crystal N. Ward, 32, of Seneca, was pronounced dead at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday at Freeman Hospital West, where she had been transported after the accident, the patrol said.
Ward was a passenger in an SUV driven by Stephanie Langland, 35, also of Seneca. Langland was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, with serious injuries. A third occupant of the SUV, a 14-year-old girl from Seneca, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Their vehicle was westbound and pulled into the path of a northbound utility truck driven by Jason E. Bonnow, 39, of Wentworth, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 248, about 5 miles west of Jenkins in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Stephen B. May, 62, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and down an embankment and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.