NEOSHO, Mo. — A woman who died in a Wednesday night fire that destroyed a mobile home west of Neosho was identified by authorities on Friday as 61-year-old Debbie K. Whitman.
The Neosho and Redings Mill fire departments responded to the 6:09 p.m. call reporting the fire at Heron Road and discovered the body of the victim when they got the flames put out.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said Whitman was alone in her home at the time. A state fire investigator is probing for the cause of the fire, Jennings said, adding that the only source of heat in the home was a wood stove, making it the most likely point of origin.
Jennings said an autopsy has been ordered and is expected to be conducted Monday.
