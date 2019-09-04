A 19-year-old woman reported an attempted robbery and assault Friday night at a park on Joplin's southwest side.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said the woman told police she was sitting in her vehicle in a park at 26th Street and Maiden Lane when two males approached her and one tried to grab her wallet.
She told police that they ran to a car, she tried to keep them from getting away by standing behind their vehicle and the driver backed into her. Jimenez said she was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries after the incident. He said the report of the incident did not make clear if the incident took place in Cunningham Park or Mercy Park.
The matter remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.
