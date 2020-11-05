A 35-year-old woman reported being sexually accosted by a man who gave her a ride Wednesday afternoon from Webb City to Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the woman told police that she was on a street near the water tower in Webb City when a man in a black car with a hatchback pulled up and offered her a ride. Davis said the woman accepted the offer and that they drove to near 50th and Main streets in Joplin, where she asked him to let her get out.
He instead sped off and took her to Grand Falls, where he exposed himself to her and tried to force himself on her sexually, she told police. Davis said the woman reported that when she resisted him and got out of the vehicle, he took off.
The report remained under investigation Thursday without any arrest having been made.
