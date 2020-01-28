Joplin police say a 35-year-old woman reported being assaulted Monday afternoon in an alley near Sixth Street and Highland Avenue.
Police were called to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where the woman was being treated for an injury suffered in the assault.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said she told an officer that she was walking down the alley when a man came up on her from behind and hit her with something. He said the woman did not know who her assailant was and could not recall what happened after she was struck.
