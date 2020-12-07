A 29-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a man with a knife while she was jogging Saturday on the Frisco Trail in Joplin.
The woman told police that she ran past the man on the trail, reached a certain point, turned around and was running back when she encountered him a second time, and that he pushed her to the ground and put a knife to her throat.
Capt. Will Davis said the woman reported that her assailant fled when she told him that her husband would be coming along the trail at any moment. The woman was not sexually assaulted and did not require medical attention, he said.
Davis said the woman reported spotting the man later in the weekend in Webb City, panhandling along a roadway, and police there took him into custody on some outstanding warrants. Joplin police investigators were treating the man arrested as a person of interest in the trail assault but had not sought charges yet on Monday, Davis said.
