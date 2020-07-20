A 35-year-old Joplin woman reported being beaten, choked and sexually assaulted by her ex-husband late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said the woman reported that her ex-husband came to her apartment in east central Joplin in violation of a protection order, took her phone from her and threw it aside. Davis said he then purportedly hit her and choked her until she passed out. When she regained consciousness, he was sexually assaulting her, she told police.
Davis said the woman decided after calling police that she did not wish to pursue charges. But police sent requests for charges of domestic assault and violation of a protection order to the prosecutor's office. Those charges remained pending on Monday.
According to Davis, the woman did not require medical attention, and her alleged assailant had yet to be located by police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.