A 35-year-old woman reported being assaulted and robbed of her cellphone by four occupants of a vehicle that collided with her vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 11th Street and Range Line Road in Joplin.
According to police Capt. Nick Jimenez, the woman told police that two men and two women got out of the other vehicle, punched her and took her phone before getting back in their vehicle and leaving the scene.
The matter remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrests having been made, Jimenez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.