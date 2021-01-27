A 22-year-old Joplin woman reported to police being cut off by another driver Sunday night on Range Line Road and a gun being pointed at her by an occupant of the car.
Capt. Will Davis said the woman, who was not injured, told police that she was southbound on Range Line Road near 15th Street when a white Chevrolet cut her off and a man she knew got out of the passenger side and pointed a gun at her. She drove off and called police as the other vehicle continued following her temporarily, Davis said.
The incident remained under investigation Tuesday without an arrest having been made.
