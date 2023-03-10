A 41-year-old woman contacted police on Thursday to report that she had been sexually assaulted three days earlier in her apartment in downtown Joplin.

The woman, who was taken to Freeman Hospital West for a sexual assault exam, told police that a male acquaintance who came to her apartment with his girlfriend entered her bedroom Monday night and raped her.

Capt. William Davis said the report remained under investigation Friday.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.