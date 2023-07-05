A Kansas City woman reported having been sexually assaulted Tuesday morning at a residence on the south side of Joplin, according to Joplin police.
The 28-year-old woman told police that she had been at the house using drugs with others when a man in the group made advances and she at first consented to having sex with him.
Later, he approached her a second time and she tried to rebuff him, but he forced himself on her against her will, she told police. The woman was taken to Freeman Hospital West for a sexual assault exam, and the report remained under investigation Wednesday.
