A 55-year-old woman told police that a male stranger accosted her Monday morning n the elevator of her apartment complex in Joplin and sexually assaulted her both there and inside her apartment.
Capt. Will Davis said officers were called Monday to Mercy Hospital Joplin when the woman was brought there after the attack.
Davis said the report remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made or charge filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.