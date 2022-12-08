A 22-year-old woman was struck and killed shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday crossing Missouri Highway 171 in Joplin.
Cheyanne Funk, of Joplin, died at the scene near Swede Lane, according to Joplin police.
Funk was attempting to cross the highway from the south side to the north when she was almost struck by a vehicle in the outside eastbound lane and then was struck by a vehicle in the inside eastbound lane, police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The major crash team of the Joplin Police Department is investigating the traffic fatality, which was ninth this year within city limits.
