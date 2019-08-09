A Lockwood woman waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony domestic assault charge stemming from an alleged vehicular assault of her ex-boyfriend in a parking lot.
Samantha L. Endicott, 37, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a count of first-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 21.
Endicott is accused of striking Brandon Sageser, 38, with a vehicle and repeatedly attempting to run him down on Sept. 2 of last year in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit states that they got into an argument after locking their keys in their car. According to the affidavit, Endicott broke a window to gain entry to the car and, as Sageser was walking away, drove at him and hit him with the front left bumper. Sageser then had to hide behind various fixed objects as she continued to try to run him down with the vehicle until police arrived on the scene, according to the affidavit.
