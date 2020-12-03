PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 55-year-old woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on assault charges in a case in which she is accused of firing a gun in the direction of fellow campers in Creekside Campground near Powell.
Susan K. Steele, of Stella, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. A fourth count of assault and fourth count of armed criminal action were dismissed when one of four alleged victims failed to show up to testify against Steele at the hearing.
A probable-cause affidavit states that deputies were called the night of June 6 to the campground on Creekside Road regarding a woman shooting at fellow campers. The deputies located Steele near the back of the campground and detained her without incident, recovering a .22-caliber revolver that she purportedly had fired two or three times.
A deputy wrote in the affidavit that Steele was "obviously intoxicated" at the time and claimed to deputies that she fired two "warning shots" because other campers were trying to steal her beer and sexually assault her. But the four victims told deputies that she was simply drunk, got mad and started shooting into the ground in their general direction, causing some rocks to fly up and strike one of them.
They told deputies that one of them restrained her while another took the gun away from her. But she then allegedly grabbed a machete and started swinging it at them while issuing fresh threats.
Associate Judge John LePage set Dec. 17 for Steele's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
