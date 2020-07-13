Police said the death Sunday of a 49-year-old woman at a residence in Joplin has been ruled a suicide.
The victim of the suicide by hanging, Julie A. Neuendorf, was discovered in the garage at a residence at 3307 S. Connecticut Ave.
Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.
