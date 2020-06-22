PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County sheriff has asked the Newton County Sheriff's Department to investigate his department's use of force on a purportedly combative woman who died while being taken into custody last week.
Sheriff Michael Hall said deputies along with firefighters and an ambulance crew were dispatched on Wednesday to 44 Hudson Way near Anderson regarding a disturbance involving a weapon and encountered LyndaBeth Meekins, who was armed with a knife and was threatening to burn the house down.
The deputies were able to convince Meekins to put the knife down, the sheriff said, but she turned combative and bit a deputy on the leg. Hall said Meekins appeared to deputies to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was incoherent and even catatonic at times.
Due to the possibility that she was suffering some sort of mental health crisis or substance abuse issue, she was placed in handcuffs for the safety of everyone at the scene, Hall said.
Paramedics were asked to look at Meekins when she sat down on the ground and refused to get back up, but she became resistant to having her blood pressure and blood sugar checked, slipped a handcuff and kicked a deputy, the sheriff said. Deputies managed to put the handcuffs back on her and were holding her feet to get her in leg restraints when she became "unresponsive," the sheriff said.
Meekins at first appeared to have passed out, but paramedics soon discovered that she had stopped breathing. CPR failed, and she was pronounced dead a short time later at Freeman Neosho Hospital, Hall said.
An autopsy has not yet determined the cause of death. According to McDonald County Coroner B.J. Goodwin, preliminary results of the autopsy showed that Meekins was a drug user and a drug overdose is a possibility, the sheriff said. Toxicology test results remain pending.
In the meantime, Hall has asked the Newton County Sheriff's Department to investigate the death because it involved the use of force by deputies.
