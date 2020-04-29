A 44-year-old man reported having been the victim of an attempted mugging early Tuesday morning in downtown Joplin.
Alfred Rodriguez told police that a man with a gun came up on him shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Second Street, hit him with the pistol and tried to take his wallet. The would-be robber fled without the wallet when he was unable to pull it off a chain Rodriguez had securing the wallet to his pants, according to the account Rodriguez provided police.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Rodriguez was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries sustained in the robbery attempt.
The suspect was described as being bald with no facial hair and wearing a flannel shirt. The matter remained under investigation Wednesday without an arrest having been made.
