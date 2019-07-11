Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 171 in Carl Junction, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kylie K. Anderson, 24, of Carl Junction, driver of one of the vehicles, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin. The other driver, James E. Newman, 30, of Carl Junction, suffered minor injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.
The patrol said the westbound Anderson vehicle failed to yield to the southbound Newman vehicle.
