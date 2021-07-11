A Washburn woman was injured when the pickup she was driving struck a cow in the roadway at 9 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 90, 1 mile west of Washburn in Barry County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cassidy Taylor, 25, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.
• A Miami, Oklahoma, woman was injured in a one-car accident at 9 a.m. Sunday on Apricot Road, 2 miles west of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Driver Cathy A. Henry, 30, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Integris Hospital in Miami.
The patrol said the eastbound car ran off the right edge of the road, striking a driveway and fence.
• A Sarcoxie woman was injured in a one-car crash at 2 p.m. Sunday on Walleye Road, a half-mile south of Sarcoxie in Newton County, the patrol said.
Jennifer R. Grant, 28, a passenger in a car driven by Joseph W. Grant, 29, of Sarcoxie, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. The driver was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound car was involved in a pursuit when it traveled off the left side of the road and went through a fence into a building.
• A Joplin man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 2:05 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 171 at Ivy Road in Carl Junction, the patrol said.
Cayden S. Presley, 22, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Freeman Hospital West.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
