Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, three miles east of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Janet S. Edwards, 58, of Sarcoxie, and Andrew J. Wilson, 91, of Neosho, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner, the highway patrol said.
The patrol said Wilson's vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the interstate and hit Edwards' westbound vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
