An 11-year-old girl from Anderson was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 10:15 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Tiff City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a northbound car driven by Timothy J. Spencer, 38, of Anderson, that was the second vehicle struck by a southbound sport utility vehicle driven by Michael W. Marchbanks, 33, of Stella, when Marchbanks crossed the center line, the patrol said. The SUV struck a northbound pickup truck driven by Candy S. Williams, 43, of Springdale, Arkansas, before striking Spencer’s car, the patrol said.
