A 72-year-old Joplin man has died of burn injuries from a Wednesday morning fire, according to Redings Mill fire Chief Steven Coats.
Coats said in a statement Thursday the man's identity was not yet being released.
The chief reported that a 911 call was received about what at first was reported as a possible vehicle fire in the area of 44th Street and Range Line Road.
The first units dispatched were the Joplin Fire Department, the Joplin Police Department and Newton County Ambulance. When they arrived at 7:39 a.m., they found a man outside of a vehicle with injuries caused by the fire. There was light smoke remaining in the vehicle.
Immediate treatment was provided to the patient, who was then transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Redings Mill was dispatched at about the time the other responders had arrived.
Firefighters determined that the man had been living in a commercial freight vehicle at the location that had been converted into a living space. The man had been using a radiant space heater.
Because of the man's injuries, an investigation was requested from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.
Coats said it was determined that the space heater had ignited some nearby flammable material, causing the injuries. The cause of the fire and the man's injuries were ruled as accidental, Coats said in the statement.
