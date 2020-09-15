PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist local police in the investigation of a 23-year-old woman's death at a residence in Pittsburg.
Police responded to a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday reporting an unresponsive woman in the 400 blocks of North Warren Street and found Tylei Messer, a resident of the address, dead.
Police said a crime scene response team began working the case and that an autopsy was being scheduled.
Authorities said they were asking anyone with information about the case to call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME.
