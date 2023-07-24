The designation last year of a national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has increased calls to Joplin mental health care provider Ozark Center, which has now moved crisis counseling services to larger offices in a downtown location.
The service, which is reached simply by dialing the three-digit telephone number of 988, is a number the Federal Communications Commission designated for people across the U.S. to contact for help during a mental health crisis.
Crisis services offered by Ozark Center are provided to 988 callers in Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties. Other mental health centers operate 988 services in areas of Missouri outside the reach of Ozark Center.
The local service is part of the Crisis Center, 305 Virginia Ave., where it was moved nearly a year ago from 3006 McClelland Blvd. The office is open to walk-ins 24 hours a day, and the 988 call line also is answered around the clock.
Debbie Fitzgerald, director of Crisis Services at Ozark Center, said grant money from the state allowed Ozark Center to double the number of crisis workers who staff the center to help people in times of emotional turmoil as the result of the designation of the 988 network. The network was formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
In addition to offering counseling services at the office and on the telephone, the Crisis Center can provide mobile staff members who can go to a person experiencing emotional turmoil, Fitzgerald said.
The Ozark Center’s Crisis Center usually received about 9,000 calls a year, and now the mobile service has added about 1,000 more calls. The mobile service sends counselors outside the offices to meet people in their homes, at schools, in places of worship or at work, when they are in need of help but can’t or shouldn’t be on the road.
“We will actually meet with them so that they don’t have to travel when they’re having a really bad day or they may be upset,” Fitzgerald said.
The downtown location provides more space for the increased number of workers, and being downtown puts the office in the area of shelters that provide services to those who do not have their own homes or transportation. It is easier for people without transportation to find the Crisis Center, Fitzgerald said.
If a call comes from a person who is determined to be located in an area outside the Joplin territory, the 988 software system facilitates the notification of a crisis counselor closer to the caller to be dispatched.
“The one thing I always like to stress is that it’s called the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line,” Fitzgerald said. “Suicide can be life-threatening, but many people have all sorts of crises that don’t rise to that level. So we don’t want people to be afraid to call if you’re having high job stress, you’re having marital discord, relationship discord or parenting difficulties. Maybe you’re struggling with an eating disorder or an addiction. It can be really anything — that’s the message we want people to know. We’re here and it never hurts to call, and maybe we can determine your best next steps in your journey for you to have a happy, better life.”
All services are free, Fitzgerald said, and callers do not need to disclose their names. A call does not always mean that a person will need further mental health treatment that could incur expense.
However, counselors can make referrals to follow-up care if that is necessary. In that case, if there are fees to be charged for additional services, Ozark Center does offer a sliding scale payment system based on household income that can make the cost more affordable, Fitzgerald said.
In addition, if a person is in crisis because of a lack of food or utilities or some other hardship, it is possible to obtain short-term assistance for those challenges, Fitzgerald said.
“If you’re struggling, we certainly don’t want to heap on even more financial concerns. That’s why the state and national movement has been to make it easy, accessible and free,” she said.
For those reasons, Fitzgerald urges people to reach out if they need help.
“We know that treatment works. We know that counseling works. Please give us a chance, let us help,” she said.
