Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park, Joplin’s premier commercial-industrial park, is now a Missouri Certified Site, Missouri Department of Economic Development officials announced Tuesday.
What the designation means, MOKAN Partnership Director Tony Robyn said, is that Crossroads is now shovel-ready for companies to drop roots in Joplin.
“It says we are serious about attracting and growing business,” said Robyn, who dubbed it “a major milestone.” The designation “checks a lot of boxes for commercial and industrial developers and reduces their pre-development costs. It also generates attention and opportunities for our regional partners and other parks.”
Crossroads becomes Joplin’s first certified industrial park, Robyn said. In all, it took nearly two years for MOKAN Partnership and Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce officials to receive the certification.
Historically, Joplin has long served as “an important hub to our state’s vibrant logistics sector, and the Joplin Crossroads property will undoubtedly contribute to (that) future growth,” said Maggie Kost, Department of Economic Development acting director, in a release.
With Crossroads now a Missouri Certified Site, it can help speed up a company’s move to Joplin because of a standardization process covering routine issues such as availability of utilities, site access, environmental concerns, land use conformance and potential site development costs.
“This is huge for those major developments that require an accelerated advantage and helps us leverage job creation and capital investments to the Joplin region,” Robyn said.
With direct access to Interstate 44 and Interstate 49, Crossroads is home to a handful of national manufacturing and distribution brands, including General Mills, Casey’s, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Jasper Products, Red Collar Pet Foods and Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc.
Crossroads’ location “positions us centrally in other regional and national major markets,” Robyn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.