JANE, Mo. — The Crowder College board of trustees will hold a planning retreat at 9 a.m. today on the college's McDonald County campus.
Board members will discuss the college's culture, mission and strategic plan. No action or votes will be taken.
Larry Cordell, 82, formerly of Carthage, MO, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at home in Boise, ID. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 20, 2021, 10:00 am at First Christian Church, Carthage, MO
