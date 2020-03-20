NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College will move to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester and has canceled graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 9.
The campus will close at 4:30 p.m. Monday and will reopen on April 13. College operations will move to online methods, and staff will work remotely until April 13.
The residence halls will close at noon Friday, March 27, for all students who are able to return home. Housing and meal accommodations will be made for those who are not able to return home.
Details: crowder.edu.
