NEOSHO, Mo. — A total of 4,197 students are taking 39,993 credit hours at Crowder College this fall, college officials announced Wednesday.
The number of credit hours fell slightly from fall 2019, when students were taking 41,007 hours.
"In this challenging time, we are very proud of the fact that our credit hours only dropped 2.5%," said Glenn Coltharp, president of the college, in a statement. "Across the nation, most higher education institutions are facing a much higher drop in credit hours enrolled in by students. We interpret this number as our students recognizing not only the environment we have created at Crowder, but also the support for a community college education."
Enrollment is still open for eight-week classes that begin the week of Oct. 14. Apply online at crowder.edu and schedule an appointment.
