NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College and Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, have finalized an articulation agreement that will allow students to seamlessly transfer from Crowder into SBU’s bachelor degree programs.
“Crowder College strives to expand partnerships and opportunities for all of our students to continue their academic journey beyond graduation,” said Keith Zoromski, associate vice president of academic affairs at Crowder College, in a statement. “This articulation agreement serves as evidence that Crowder College values coordinating with each of its university partners to mutually support its students.”
The partnership also allows SBU the opportunity to engage students currently enrolled at Crowder who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree there. The agreement will impact students pursuing an associate of arts degree at Crowder.
