NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Quill art and literary magazine will collaborate with the college’s theater department for the 2021 contest.
Crowder students, area high school students and community members may compete for awards and publication in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, photography, digital, 2D art and 3D art. Individuals may submit up to four entries per category. Entries are encouraged to focus on current events, social issues or the pandemic.
The categories of 2D traditional media and 3D art are due by Feb. 1. All other entries should be sent as digital files and uploaded online at CrowderQuill.com by Feb. 1. Winning entrants will be notified by mid-March.
In addition to the winning entries’ publication in the magazine, the theater department will select entries to be performed on stage in April. Art and photography will be chosen for a multimedia presentation.
Details: LatoniaBailey@crowder.edu.
