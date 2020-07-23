NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy Program is open for classes at the Neosho campus.
The program assists individuals who wish to prepare to take their high school equivalency exam, college placement test, the ASVAB test or the NCRC test. It also offers free college and career transition services.
Classes meet at the Neosho campus on an appointment basis only. Face masks are required on campus and in the classroom. One-on-one tutoring, online Zoom instruction and a newly introduced online curriculum program are available for those who would rather learn from home.
Details: 417-455-5521, leighalayne@crowder.edu.
