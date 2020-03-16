BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and its new contemporary arts venue, the Momentary, will remain closed until March 31 in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Programs and events for March and April have also been canceled.
Crystal Bridges has up to five miles of trails and grounds that will remain open. There are also virtual reality resources, and the collection is available through eMuseum. While Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are closed, staff will actively seek out ways to share art online through the websites, social media, blogs, videos and more.
Both locations will maintain security and climate systems for protection of the artwork, and the call center will be open to help answer questions. All employees will continue to be paid during this closure.
Patrons who have purchased tickets to programs, exhibitions or tours can expect a full refund that will be issued automatically. Ticket holders were notified by email with this information on Friday. Due to the high volume of programs, it may take up to 10 business days to see the credit. Some events may be rescheduled in the future, and subscribers will be notified.
The Momentary's FreshGrass | Bentonville event will no longer take place April 24-25. Officials are working to reschedule the event in the fall. Current festival passes will automatically convert to the new festival date, and ticket holders will be contacted in the next few weeks with full event details.
