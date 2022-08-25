BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be one of several prominent leaders visiting Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art over the next few months to speak about an ongoing exhibit that showcases some of America’s most historic documents, including an original copy of the U.S. Constitution.
Hundreds of thousands of people from numerous states are expected to view the free exhibit “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” which opened to the public in early July and runs through the end of the year.
“The museum has welcomed 86,260 guests since the opening day of ‘We the People’ and expect many more to come and participate” with the upcoming speaker series, said KC Hurst, chief marketing, communications and digital director for Crystal Bridges.
Clinton is scheduled to speak from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Talks will center around how the nation’s founding documents — the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Articles of Confederation, all available for viewing inside the museum — have shaped American lives. Alongside Dr. Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, Clinton will focus specifically on Arkansas and the South.
Clinton, who lived in Arkansas from 1975 to 1993, is a former first lady of the United States, served as both secretary of state and U.S. senator, and was an unsuccessful contender for president in 2016.
Other speakers conducting public talks:
• David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group, along with contemporary artists Luis Garza and Bethany Collins, will speak about the creative practices that both celebrate and challenge the ideas that shaped the nation. Called “Artists as Changemakers,” that talk will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
• Condoleeza Rice, who served as the nation’s 66th secretary of state, will speak about how democracy can be sustained through hard work, persistence, strong institutions and dedicated citizens. She will speak from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
• Musician Yo-Yo Ma, along with artist Carrie Mae Weems, will participate in a conversation centered on artists and their civic duties from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
• Retired U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark will speak about defending the values and liberties allowed by the U.S. Constitution during a 6 to 7 p.m. talk on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Joining Clark will be retired Lt. Gen. Rick Waddell and NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy test pilot Susan Kilrain.
• Chef Nico Albert, of the Cherokee Nation, will be joined by professor Gerald Torres for a conversation from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, about the relationship between the U.S. Constitution, tribal law and Indigenous heritage.
“Crystal Bridges has had the opportunity to host a variety of big names in the past,” Hurst said. However, bringing the likes of Clinton and Rice and Rubenstein to Northwest Arkansas is such a unique opportunity “to get the community involved, hear from renowned leaders, and create dialogue surrounding our nation’s founding principles.”
Prior to the scheduled speaking presentations, the museum will host programs Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, in observance of Constitution Day. Dubbed “Constitution Weekend,” it will include talks, performances, art-making and gallery conversations. A series of brief talks in the galleries will be led by community members, experts, artists and educators who will use art as a vehicle to explore themes of freedom, justice and civic engagement. For example, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, short talks will be held in the galleries using art to explore themes of freedom, justice and civic engagement.
“We the People” has already been called the largest exhibition to open at the 11-year-old museum, with Rod Bigelow, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas-based museum, calling the exhibit a “rare and wonderful opportunity to see history.”
Tickets for the public talks are $12 for members and $15 for the general public. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.
