Community Support Services of Missouri will offer its summer camp in July for children with developmental disabilities in Jasper and Newton counties.
Activities planned for campers this year include arts and crafts, cooking classes, swimming, water games and recreational activities. Following federal, state and local guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, group sizes will be limited, and staff will clean and sanitize surfaces and shared items frequently. Masks will be required for all participants.
"All kids lose skills in the summer, but the children we serve are even more at risk to lose skills," said Jhan Hurn, CEO and president of Community Support Services. "Keeping our kids active and focused on skills will help ensure a successful transition back to school in the fall. Our board saw the need for camp this summer, maybe more than ever, and we appreciate their support of this program."
Interested families and guardians should contact Eryn Miller at 417-624-4515, 417-434-0096 or emiller@cssmo.org. The camp is open to residents of Jasper and Newton counties who are between 6 and 21 years old.
