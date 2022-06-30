A Fayetteville, Arkansas, couple has made it their mission to give grieving families the opportunity to spend more time with their deceased infants by donating CuddleCot units to area hospitals after losing their twins in 2014.
A CuddleCot is a cooling device that helps keep a deceased newborn’s body preserved for up to three to five days, giving the family a chance to spend time with their baby before saying goodbye. The CuddleCot cooling pad is placed in any Moses basket, crib or bed. Then, it’s connected by a hose and is cooled by the CuddleCot cooling unit, according to the manufacturer’s website.
Michelle and Dusty Hurst donated a CuddleCot unit to Mercy Hospital Joplin on Thursday in an effort to give more grieving families the added time. The couple shared their story and how Michelle became pregnant by in vitro fertilization with twins. They later learned in September 2014 that they were pregnant with a boy and a girl.
“We were so excited,” said Michelle Hurst. “We found out that we were going to have a boy and a girl. Then, I was 22 weeks pregnant exactly and went in for a routine doctor’s visit, and told them about some symptoms that I was having. When I was talking to my doctor, he decided to check me.”
She had gone into early labor and despite medical intervention, Chandler and Paisley were born a few hours later, in October 2014. Chandler weighed 1 lb and 5 oz. Paisley only weighed 14 oz. The babies were intubated but died shortly after birth.
“Of course at 22 weeks, that’s very very early,” said Michelle Hurst. “The wonderful doctors and nurse practitioners at Willow Creek (Women’s) Hospital in Johnson, Arkansas, tried to save them. They were able to intubate both of them. Chandler and Paisley each lived a little over a day, so we got to spend time with them.”
Michelle and Dusty Hurst said they wished they had more time to say goodbye and wanted to keep their childrens’ memories alive by helping others with CuddleCot donations.
“After they passed away, we had some time,” said Michelle Hurst. “We had minutes, it felt like, and the hospital did everything that they could to allow us more time to grieve and hold them and make whatever memories we could, but of course, it never feels like enough. That’s what led us to do something to give back to lost parents and lost families. You become part of this lost community after you lose children and you start trying to research and learn more about what other parents went through, and that’s how we came across CuddleCot, which is made by a company in Europe.”
In 2017, the Hurst family established the Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that donates cooling devices to area hospitals to help bereaved parents.
“This gives more comfort to families after their infants have passed away, so that they can spend a little bit of time with them before they don’t have them anymore at all,” said Michelle Hurst. “We didn’t have a CuddleCot when we lost our children, but shortly after, we learned about these. It was something that we would’ve loved to have had the opportunity to utilize. Once we found out about them, we wanted to make it our mission to donate as many to area hospitals as we can.”
Dusty Hurst said since they had painted the nursery with pink and blue colors for the twins, friends would send them pictures of pink and blue skies. They continue to receive pictures to this day in their memory.
“After they passed, somebody sent us one, and it was a sunset,” said Dusty Hurst. “I said, ‘It’s a Chandler and Paisley Sky,’ so the name kind of stuck. It was a no brainer to name the foundation after that.”
Mercy Joplin’s CuddleCot unit marks the foundation’s eighth donation. Others have been donated to hospitals in Northwest Arkansas, Monett and Columbia. Michelle Hurst said a couple years ago after donating a CuddleCot to Washington Regional Medical Center, they heard that a family had used it and posted on social media about how much it meant for them to have more time with their loved one.
“People really don’t know (about CuddleCot), and sadly, I think there’s a stigma even to think about them,” she said. “I think that just talking about it helps people to be more educated and know that it’s OK.”
The average cost of a CuddleCot is approximately $3,500 per unit. The foundation raises donations from the public to purchase the devices for regional hospitals. It can be used by families who have suffered a late miscarriage, a stillbirth or a neonatal death.
Kathy Schoech, director of women's and children's services at Mercy Hospital Joplin, said the hospital provides exceptional and compassionate care, but the CuddleCot will allow them to take it a step further and promote bonding with the families. She said it can also be beneficial to staff, as well.
“I think people underestimate the trauma, not only that this has on the parents, but the trauma this has on our staff — our nurses and our physicians,” she said. “It’s really hard at the end of the day for our teams to go home after this, and we want moms to stay with their babies as long as possible.
“At least when the staff goes, they’ll know that mom has had all of the time that we can allow, that we have not had to rush her, and that’s one of the things they regret everyday too,” she added. “No one wants to go in and tell someone that they need to take their baby.”
Today, the Hurst family has a 6-year-old twin girl and boy, as well as a 1-year-old daughter.
Donations can be made online through the Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation’s website at https://chandlerandpaisleyskies.org.
