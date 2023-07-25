A 38-year-old Dadeville man suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 12:57 p.m. Monday on Route V, a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles E. Toler was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner, the state patrol said. His body was taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
Toler was driving a westbound International 7600 truck that ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence, the patrol said.
