"Dangerously hot conditions" are expected this week, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield and Keith Stammer, director of Joplin-Jasper County Emergency Management.
Triple-digit heat is expected today, Wednesday and Thursday, with the temperature forecast to reach 102 degree on Wednesday; heat index values are expected to hit 110 degrees.
A heat warning is in effect for all of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas through Thursday night.
NWS advises, "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
" ... When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments."
