Judge Gayle Crane assessed Tiffany Lukasiewicz three consecutive life terms for her role in setting a 2020 fire in Joplin that injured her stepmother and killed her father.
The 42-year-old woman from Pittsburg, Kansas, was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree assault in a three-day trial in June at which jurors heard testimony that she conspired with her twin sister, Elizabeth Baez, to harm their stepmother, Linda Crowder, by setting a fire in their father's house at 1730 S. Picher Ave.
David Crowder, 68, died of smoke inhalation in the Dec. 4, 2020, fire, and Linda Crowder suffered third- and fourth-degree burns to her hands, arms and face.
Police and the Jasper County prosecutor's office maintain that the sisters came up with the plan because they wrongfully suspected their stepmother of physically abusing their father.
Lukasiewicz testified at the trial that she simply wanted her stepmother beaten up and had no hand in setting the fire.
She told jurors that her father came out of his room, where he had been with his wife, sporting two black eyes the day in question. Lukasiewicz, who had been staying with the couple for a few weeks, asked him what happened and he claimed he had fallen.
She said she believed Linda Crowder had beaten him and decided to get back at her.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney presented evidence that Lukasiewicz sent Baez a photo of her father's injuries, let her sister into the house the night of the fire and arranged to get a man who lived in the basement out in advance. Police testified that they found valuables and keepsakes of hers — a cellphone, computer, wallet, family Bible and her biological mother's rosary — set outside a bedroom window where they would not be consumed by flames.
The case was prosecuted as a felony murder involving the legal concept of accomplice liability, meaning the state did not have to prove Lukasiewicz intended to kill her father, just that she intended harm to her stepmother by arranging the setting of a fire that backfired and killed her father as well.
Linda Crowder testified that she woke up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and spotted a chair in the living room on fire. She tried to put it out, but it spread too fast, she said.
The stepmother said she then yelled for Lukasiewicz to get her father out and saw her coming out of his bedroom with her as she ran to her room to call 911. Moments later, she saw Lukasiewicz standing outside with her sister, but their father was not with them.
Linda Crowder said she tried to make her way back inside to help him, but the fire was raging by then and she suffered burns without being able to reach him.
Investigators testified at the trial that Lukasiewicz had made a number of admissions as to involvement in the alleged plot with Baez, including a statement that it was Baez who actually set the fire after she let her into the house.
Each of the three counts filed on the sisters is a Class A felony carrying up to life in prison. The judge decided not only to assess the maximum length of sentence on each count but also to order that the terms run consecutively.
Baez, who is currently set to go to trial Jan. 30, has a hearing coming up Sept. 18.
