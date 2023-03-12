Dear Dave: I have an uncle who wants to give some property to one of his sons, my sister and me. The property is about 2.5 acres, and it’s probably worth around $125,000. My wife and I are trying to pay off debt in Baby Step 2 of your plan, and we’re not sure how we feel about the situation. What do you think?
— Dave
Dear Dave: If your uncle asked me if he should do this, my answer would be no. The thing is, you’ve got three sets of people with different lives and different situations. Not only that, but these three potential co-owners probably have differing ideas about the land and what should or shouldn’t be done with it. To me, the whole thing sounds like a big family fight just waiting to happen.
If I were in his shoes, I’d just sell the property and split the money equally between the three of you. It’d be a lot easier that way, and you’d avoid the chance of hard feelings between you and your relatives down the road.
Don’t get me wrong — your uncle sounds like a kind and generous man. He’s trying to be a blessing to all three of you, but it has a real possibility of causing unintended problems he may not see coming.
That’s the way I’d handle it, Dave. A couple of acres of dirt split between three people isn’t worth all the squabbles and bad feelings it could cause.
— Dave
Dear Dave: How do you handle a situation where someone needs financial help but has misspent money you’ve given them in the past? My wife and I have been trying to help a young man we recently met. He told us he was trying to get his life together after a divorce and job loss, and he just needed a little money for groceries and household items. He has asked us a couple of times since for more money, but we discovered he was buying alcohol with most of the cash we gave him. We learned from friends what he said about losing his job and being divorced was true, but we are unsure what to do next.
— Andrew
Dear Andrew: This young man’s problem sounds as much like a mismanagement of money as it is a lack of money. He seems to have an issue with lying and possibly an addiction problem too.
I’ve never been against helping people who have good hearts and just need a break. But if someone is bold enough to ask for your money, you have every right to attach requirements to the help you give — especially when it’s for their own good. If he really needs food or household things, you can just buy them for him. At least that way, you’d know you were providing necessities.
But in many cases, truly helping someone is a lot more work than just giving them money. Sometimes you have to get down in their mess, get real with them and walk with them. If you haven’t been put off by what has already happened and you still really want to help, I’d suggest getting to know this young man and his situation a little better. Be straight with him, and let him know you’ve learned he hasn’t been honest with you in the past. Hopefully, as a result he’ll apologize and start making better choices. If he does, you might even offer to arrange for him to talk to a good pastor or counselor.
This whole situation is much bigger than helping someone with a little cash. This guy needs someone who cares enough to help him get his life back together.
— Dave
