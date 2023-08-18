The Newton County coroner anticipates ruling the death of a 41-year-old Joplin man discovered Thursday morning a suicide by hanging.
Joplin police say a family member found James M. Terwilligar deceased in the living room of his residence at 2640 E. 34th St. Coroner Dale Owen said Friday that he anticipates ruling the death a suicide.
Terwilligar's body was released to Ozark Mortuary where funeral arrangements were pending.
