PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 49-year-old man accused of discharging a shotgun at an Anderson police officer waived preliminary hearings Wednesday on a first-degree assault charge and 10 other felony counts he is facing.
David Molina Sr. waived the hearings in McDonald County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial with his arraignment in a trial division set on Oct. 14.
The Southwest City man is accused of firing a shotgun at Officer Steve Hollis on March 7 when Hollis attempted to stop an SUV in which Molina was a passenger. The defendant purportedly stepped out of the SUV and fired a shotgun at Hollis' patrol vehicle, injuring the officer before discharging the weapon a second time and fleeing on foot, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Molina's son, who was driving the SUV, later acknowledged that his father was the passenger who had shot at Hollis, according to the affidavit.
In addition to the assault charge, Molina faces two counts of resisting arrest and single counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.
He also waived hearings on charges of escape and assaulting a jailer that he and two other inmates picked up in July following a breakout at the McDonald County Jail and on additional counts of violating a protection order on Feb. 18 and Feb. 28 and related counts of resisting arrest and stalking on each of those dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.