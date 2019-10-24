MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 28-year-old Joplin man was arraigned Thursday on felony murder charges related to an accident involving a stolen tractor that claimed the life of another Joplin resident, Justin T. Workman.
Kendall L. Crosswhite entered pleas of not guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder and receiving stolen property. The murder charge was filed under the state's felony murder statute, which applies to deaths that occur during the commission of another felony crime.
Crosswhite was taken into custody on the charges Wednesday in connection with an accident at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 2130, two miles south of Stotts City in Lawrence County. A John Deere 7230 tractor — equipped with a loader — overturned off the side of a bridge, trapping both Crosswhite and Workman beneath it, according to a preliminary accident report of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Workman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner. Crosswhite was extricated from the wreckage and taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield, where he was treated for serious injuries prior to being released and arrested the following day.
It was determined within a few hours of the accident that the tractor was stolen sometime within the previous two days from Galena, Kansas. An employee of a Mount Vernon wrecker service reported seeing a tractor fitting the description of the stolen John Deere being unloaded from a gooseneck trailer about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday along an on-ramp of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44. The witness said the vehicle pulling the trailer was a white Ford F-350 pickup truck, according to the affidavit.
A volunteer firefighter who responded to the scene of the accident found an LG cellphone on the ground near the overturned tractor. The firefighter unlocked the phone and purportedly saw the text message: "Goddamit, Kendall, are you OK?" The firefighter gave the phone to a state trooper who arrived at the scene. A search warrant was obtained for the phone on which investigators discovered several messages linking the device to Crosswhite, according to the affidavit.
A message sent from the phone at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday read: "I've got a $150,000 tractor on the back." According to the affidavit, Crosswhite went on to explain in a further exchange of messages that he has a flat tire and no spare tire to replace it. At one point during the course of the exchange, the recipient purportedly asked: "Isn't someone following you or isn't Justin with you? Change it?"
The document states that a state patrol investigator contacted Crosswhite on Tuesday at the hospital in Springfield to question him about the accident and he told the investigator that his "homeboy" had contacted him and asked him to bring him some fuel for a tractor that was out of gas. He identified his "homeboy' as Justin Workman but then refused to answer any more questions, according to the affidavit.
